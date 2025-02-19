  • Menu
Chhaava to Release on This OTT Platform

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, explores the courageous life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It will stream on this OTT platform.

This Valentine’s Day, Vicky Kaushal introduced a unique love story in his latest film Chhaava, released this Friday. The movie is not just about romance, but explores the deep, unconditional love for 'Swaraj' (self-rule). Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the book of the same name, which tells the courageous life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of the legendary ruler, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna plays the powerful Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

Chhaava is expected to release on Netflix after its theatrical run. While the exact OTT release date is not confirmed, films typically move to streaming platforms 45 to 60 days after their theater release. For example, Pushpa 2 arrived on Netflix 56 days after its December 2024 release, and Stree 2 followed a similar timeline on Prime Video in late 2024.

