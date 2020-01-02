Chhapaak Promotions: Deepika In 'Grehlakshmi Posters'

Chhapaak… A true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi! Just a drop of candle wax makes us scream louder, then what will be the pain of an acid attack survivor??? It is just unimaginable and unbearable too.

Sometimes death seems to be easier than living in this world! Laxmi has crossed all these hurdles and is posing to cameras proudly. Deepika Padukone is stepping into the shoes of this brave girl and is bringing the story of Laxmi on to big screens hoping that acid attacks may stop and save the life of young girls.

Yes… We are living in the world, where acid is cheaper than a soft drink, isn't it???









Then should girls stop roaming outside or always stay under one roof to protect themselves??? We can witness the pain of Laxmi saying "Life would be so good if the acid is banned…" This simple dialogue speaks louder and makes everyone feel the pain of an acid attack survivor.

Deepika also shared 'Grehlakshmi' posters of Chhapaak along with Laxmi…

















She captioned it as #Chhapaak story in the January edition of Grehlakshmi!

Let us all get inspired from this and stop the world from humiliating acid attack survivors…