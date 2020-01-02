Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Chhapaak Promotions: Deepika In 'Grehlakshmi Posters'

Chhapaak Promotions: Deepika In
Highlights

Chhapaak… A true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi! Just a drop of candle wax makes us scream louder, then what will be the pain of an acid...

Chhapaak… A true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi! Just a drop of candle wax makes us scream louder, then what will be the pain of an acid attack survivor??? It is just unimaginable and unbearable too.

Sometimes death seems to be easier than living in this world! Laxmi has crossed all these hurdles and is posing to cameras proudly. Deepika Padukone is stepping into the shoes of this brave girl and is bringing the story of Laxmi on to big screens hoping that acid attacks may stop and save the life of young girls.

Yes… We are living in the world, where acid is cheaper than a soft drink, isn't it???



Then should girls stop roaming outside or always stay under one roof to protect themselves??? We can witness the pain of Laxmi saying "Life would be so good if the acid is banned…" This simple dialogue speaks louder and makes everyone feel the pain of an acid attack survivor.

Deepika also shared 'Grehlakshmi' posters of Chhapaak along with Laxmi…





She captioned it as #Chhapaak story in the January edition of Grehlakshmi!

Let us all get inspired from this and stop the world from humiliating acid attack survivors…

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry2 Jan 2020 8:16 AM GMT

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Security beefed up for PM Modi
Security beefed up for PM Modi's Karnataka visit
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held


Top