Cirkus Teaser: Ranveer Singh And His Team Roll Us Back To The 1960s

Bollywood's young actor Ranveer Singh is all set to showcase his complete hilarious side with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus movie. He is essaying a dual role in this film also with another comedian Varun Sharma. The movie is holding many expectations as it is the remake of the classic film Angoor. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the teaser and finally made us witness a glimpse of complete entertaining plot.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty shared the teaser of the Cirkus movie on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Welcome to our world! Trailer coming out on 2nd December! #CirkusThisChristmas @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettyproductionz @tseriesfilms @tseries.official".

It showcases the lead cast of the movie and they are all seen sitting on the steps. One by one reveal that the movie rolls us back to 1960s and looked classy in the bygone attires. The trailer will be launched on 2nd December, 2022!

The earlier released promo showcased Ranveer and Varun in dual roles while all other characters also looked hilarious with their funny expressions.

Cast Details:

• Ranveer Singh in a double role

• Pooja Hegde

• Jacqueline Fernandez

• Varun Sharma in a double role

• Siddhartha Jadhav

• Johnny Lever

• Sanjay Mishra

• Mukesh Tiwari

• Vrajesh Hirjee

• Ashwini Kalsekar

• Murali Sharma

• Tiku Talsania

• Vijay Patkar

• Sulbha Arya

• Brijendra Kala

• Anil Charanjeett

• Abhinay Raj Singh

• Raaj Vishwakarma

• Garima Agarwal

Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth.

This Rohit Shetty's directorial is being produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie will now hit the theatres for Christmas i.e on 23rd December, 2022!