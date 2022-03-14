Dasvi Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan Is All Set To Prepare For His 10th Board Exams

From a couple of years, B-Town's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan is all in the best phase of his career… He is busy having a few interesting projects in his hand. Dasvi movie is one of it and is ready to hit the theatres. The release date of this movie is postponed a couple of times due to pandemic but as now, everything is set, Junior B is all set to entertain his fans turning into a politician. Off late, the makers unveiled the release date and dropped the teaser of the Dasvi movie on social media…



Abhishek Bachchan also shared the teaser of the Dasvi movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia @yamigautam @NimratOfficial #ManuRishiChadha @TusharJalota #DineshVijan".

Going with the teaser, Abhishek aka Ganga Ram Chaudhary is seen preparing for his 10th class board exams in his middle age. He also warns the people not to create issues and disturb him durinh his preparation. He is all set to give the board exams preparing from the jail.

Well, Junior B will be seen as an uneducated politician 'Ganga Ram Chaudhary' in this movie while Yami will be seen as an IPS Officer 'Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur will essay the role of Bimla Devi in this social comedy movie.

Along with Abhishek, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur will be seen as the lead actors in this political drama. Dasvi movie is being directed by Tushar Jalota and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banners. This movie will have a direct OTT release and it will stream on both Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th April, 2022.