Deepika And Ranveer Second Anniversary: Bollywood Stars Send Their Love To This Cute Couple Through Social Media…

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the power couples in Bollywood who are celebrating their second anniversary today… As these both ace actors leave no chance in showering love on each other, on this special day too, our dear Ranveer and Deepika took to their Instagram pages and dropped lovely pics making us get enough of their mushy romance. Along with the romantic pics, they also awed us with their heart-melting captions…



Ranveer Singh





Our dear 'Khiji' wished her dear wife Deepika dropping a couple of candid clicks which were captured during their wedding in Lake Como… This cute couple was seen in much love and posed to cams amid a picturesque background of Lake Como. Deepika shined wearing a floral dress and Ranveer best complimented his wife wearing the same floral printed shirt and teamed it with an intricate embroidered peach coat. They are all in smiles and shared a romantic moment…

Ranveer also wished Deepika with a sweet and lovely message, "Souls eternally intertwined ❤️

Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone".

This post received many likes and Bollywood celebs like Bipasa Basu, Gauhar Khan, Kriti Kharbanda, Tiger Shroff, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kanika Kapoor and a few others wished the cute couple and dropped 'Heart' emojis in the comments section.

Even Deepika Padukone also dropped a couple of images on her Instagram and awed us with her lovely message…









Both Ranveer and Deepika were seen in much love in these candid clicks… Deepika also wrote, "Two peas in a pod...❤️

Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me...".

Even Deepika's lovely post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Katrina Kaif, Anita H Reddy, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vivaan Bhatena dropped their wishes in the comments section.

In a recent interview given to HT, Deepika doled out how she is going to celebrate her second anniversary on 14th November, which also turns to be the colourful festival Diwali… "Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity (of the situation) towards the environment and the people around us."

"It's been a difficult year for many in different ways owing to the pandemic. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that's what we, anyway do", She added.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh got hitched on 14th November, 2018 at Lake Come, Italy amid close family members and friends. They both dated for almost 5 years and then got married in a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.

Happy Anniversary Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh… Stay happy and blessed!!!