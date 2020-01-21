Deepika Padukone Made All The Country Proud Receiving Crystal Award

Our dear Malti, who mesmerized us as 'Padmavat' and killed us with her looks becoming 'Leela' has received 'Crystal Award' at World Economic Forum on Monday.

This Bollywood lead actress travelled to Davos to receive this award. This leggy lass was honoured with 'Crystal' award for her contribution in the field of mental health. We already know that Deepika has undergone depression two times in her lifetime which made her create awareness in the people about this mental disorder.

Deepika even gave a wonderful speech on the dias about the mental disorder and also shared her own struggle with depression. Deepika is the founder of 'The Live Love Laugh' foundation which creates awareness among the people about mental disorders.

This B-Town actress has remembered the words of Martin Luther King and spoke that "Everything is done in this world is done with hope". After the establishment of the TLLLF in 2015, Deepika raised awareness among the people with numerous programs about mental disorders like stress, anxiety and depression.

This award made Deepika to another feather to her hat and she shared the image of with the award on her Instagram page… Have a look!

On the acting front, Deepika just completed the shooting of social message oriented movie 'Chhapaak' which deals with the life and struggle of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

