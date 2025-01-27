Deepika Padukone Trolled for Sabyasachi Showstopper Look

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated return to the fashion spotlight as the showstopper for Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 25th-anniversary show has sparked a flurry of reactions, with her outfit drawing criticism from segments of social media.

Making her first major public appearance since the birth of her daughter, Padukone walked the ramp at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai over the weekend. While her fans were excited about her comeback, her unconventional look drew mixed responses online.

The actor donned an all-white ensemble featuring tailored trousers paired with an oversized trench coat. The look was accessorized with oversized glasses, layered jewelry, and a voluminous hairstyle. Intended to be a bold fashion statement, the outfit instead became the subject of widespread online critique.

Some users expressed their disappointment, with one comment reading, “It takes effort to make Deepika Padukone, a supermodel, look this bad!” Another said, “Is this supposed to be Desi Madonna? This is a disaster.” Others compared her appearance to the 1980s pop icon Madonna and even referenced characters from classic films, with one user commenting, “What in The Godfather is this?”

The critiques didn’t stop there, as others remarked that the look felt exaggerated rather than stylish. A user summed it up by saying, “Cartoonish vibes, not classy.”

Interestingly, some users likened her quirky outfit to the eclectic fashion sense of her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his unconventional wardrobe choices. One comment referred to her as “Ranveer Singh’s female version,” while another stated, “She’s channeling Ranveer Singh, and it’s obvious.”

Despite the trolling, some of Padukone’s supporters defended her look, highlighting that bold fashion is often polarizing. A few comments suggested that the outfit reflected artistic experimentation rather than conventional glamour.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, celebrating a quarter-century in fashion, is known for pushing boundaries with his designs. However, this particular choice for Padukone seemed to divide opinions, even among fans who generally admire his creations.

In contrast to the reactions surrounding Padukone, Alia Bhatt, who also attended the event, received widespread praise for her traditional black Sabyasachi saree. Many applauded her elegant appearance, with one fan describing her as “the epitome of grace.”