Deepika’s relationship mantra for Ranveer: We keep the child in each other alive

Actress Deepika Padukone, who is set to grace the couch of the chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season eight with her husband Ranveer Singh, shared about their relationship, and revealed that they keep the child in each other alive.

Bollywood's power couple Deepika and Ranveer have once again captured the hearts of their fans with their enchanting appearance on 'Koffee with Karan', hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The couple's recent rendezvous on the show has left their admirers in awe, as they witnessed the genuine and endearing connection between Deepika and Ranveer, reaffirming their status as the darlings of the film industry.

Talking about their relationship, Deepika shared: "I think one of the most special things about our relationship is that we keep the child in each other alive. You know, if someone says summarise what your relationship is, it is on the weekends, because we’re so private, but we also like dancing and letting our hair down on a Saturday night."

"It’s just him and I, we have dinner then we pack everyone off, it’s just him and me, watching something, then we finish watching that then we play music. And I love music and he loves music and we love sharing our music with each other so now we start this sort of ‘juggalbandi’of like who’s playing what are the new tracks we found and before we know it, we’re dancing just the two of us in our living room till 4 a.m. in the morning," she added.

To this Ranveer quipped: "Two person dance party."