Delhi Crime 3: Huma Qureshi Joins the Cast in Exciting New Season

The much-anticipated third installment of the critically acclaimed series ‘Delhi Crime’ is gearing up for an exciting new chapter. Huma Qureshi, known for her powerful performances, has officially joined the cast alongside talented actors Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal. With the shoot already underway in the Delhi-NCR region, fans of the series can expect another gripping narrative that explores the depths of crime and justice in India’s capital.

According to exclusive sources, the filming for ‘Delhi Crime 3’ commenced about ten days ago in Greater Noida, with plans to capture a mix of scenes that include police stations, local streets, and other key locations. The decision to start shooting in the capital city aligns with the series’ roots, as previous seasons also featured various locations within Gautam Buddha Nagar.

“The makers wanted to start with the shoot in the Capital. The initial plan was to start in early September, but they were waiting for Huma’s dates,” reveals a source close to the production. “Huma, Shefali, Rasika, and Rajesh Tailang are currently shooting together.”

The filming schedule promises a rich blend of environments that will add to the authenticity of the storyline.

The series will feature a variety of shooting locations, including:

Police stations (Thaane)

Havelis

Local roads

This approach ensures that the setting remains true to the series’ reputation for realism. The team is expected to wrap up the Greater Noida shoot before transitioning to different locations across Delhi, where they will film for over two months.

In a strategic move, the makers plan to release ‘Delhi Crime 3’ in two parts, with a brief interval between the two. “The show will be out in two parts with a gap of a short time period. The plan is to release the first part by mid-2025,” the insider adds.

Interestingly, reports suggest that this season will delve into the serious issue of human trafficking, a theme that resonates with current societal challenges and highlights the urgent need for awareness and action.

While Huma Qureshi's role is exciting, several other new cast members will also join the project, but their names are not yet revealed. This will bring new energy and perspectives to the series, making it even more interesting.