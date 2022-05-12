Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Aka Agent Agni Looks Terrific And Hunts The Killers

It is all known that Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain her fans turning into Agent Agni for her upcoming movie Dhaakad. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and showcased the terrific side of this glam doll. Even the antagonist Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta looked awesome and made us go jaw dropped with their deadly acts.

Kangana Ranaut and Taran Adarsh also shared the trailer on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Taran also wrote, "KANGANA Vs ARJUN RAMPAL: 'DHAAKAD' TRAILER 2 IS HERE... #DhaakadTrailer2 is out now... #Dhaakad - releasing next Friday - stars #KanganaRanaut, #ArjunRampal, #DivyaDutta and #SaswataChatterjee... Directed by #RazneeshRazyGhai. #Dhaakad is produced by #DeepakMukut and #SohelMaklai... 20 May 2022 release."

Going with the trailer, Kangana looked awesome as Agent Agni in different avatars. Her higher official assigns her a task of catching the deadly murderers Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana also decks up in different avatars and tries to trap them and the trailer also showcased high-end action sequences between the antagonist and protagonist!

Well, Dhaakad is a multi-lingual movie and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam languages. Well, Kangana Ranaut also earlier said, "The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power."

Along with Kangana, even Bollywood's versatile actor Arjun Rampal is also portraying an important role in this action thriller. Dhaakad movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is bankrolled Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and Hunar Mukut under the Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films Official banners.

So, Dhaakad will now be released in the theatres on 20th May, 2022!