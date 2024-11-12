‘Dhadak 2’ Filming Kicks Off with Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Triptii Dimri is on an unstoppable roll this year, captivating audiences with a series of impressive roles. From her stellar appearances in ‘Bad Newz’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ to her role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ Triptii’s 2024 projects have solidified her status as one of the most promising talents in Bollywood. Now, she is set to return to the screen with ‘Dhadak 2,’ co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, marking the second chapter in the ‘Dhadak’ series that initially starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in 2018.

The filming for ‘Dhadak 2’ has officially begun, creating a buzz across social media. Recently surfaced photos show Triptii and Siddhant posing with fans in casual attire, sparking excitement for their new on-screen pairing. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, ‘Dhadak 2’ promises a fresh perspective on romance amidst societal challenges.

Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen Mishra, ‘Dhadak 2’ is a collaborative effort under Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Earlier this year, Karan Johar announced the film’s arrival with a thought-provoking motion poster that set the tone for a powerful storyline rooted in social issues.

‘Dhadak 2’ explores more than a romance; it tackles the deeply rooted issues of caste and class. The story sets its tone through visuals displaying slogans against caste discrimination, with bold messages like “Educate, agitate, organize” and “Resistance becomes equality.”

In ‘Dhadak 2,’ Siddhant Chaturvedi plays Neelesh, a character grappling with the harsh realities of caste-based separation. His love interest, Vidhi (played by Triptii), faces societal expectations that don’t allow them to unite. In a heart-wrenching dialogue, Neelesh questions his place in her future, while Vidhi, struck by the impossibility of their situation, responds, “Then, Neelesh, what should I do with these feelings?”

While ‘Dhadak’ was an adaptation of ‘Sairat,’ ‘Dhadak 2’ takes inspiration from the Tamil film ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ by Mari Selvaraj, offering a unique take on inter-caste relationships and the struggles they endure.