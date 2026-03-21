Dhurandhar 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection Drops Slightly

The film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is performing very well at the box office, even though there was a small drop on the second day.

According to the information on Dhurandhar 2, the 1st day for the movie was super hit. The 2nd day was a super hit as well! It earned about Rupees 96 crore. Though it is slightly lower than the first day, it is still extremely strong!

The ranveer singh dhurandhar 2 film has already earned over ₹220 crore in India in just two days. This makes the dhurandhar 2 total collection very impressive for a new release.

Talking about global numbers, the dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection is also very high. The movie has crossed more than ₹300 crore worldwide in just two days, showing that it is popular not only in India but also overseas.

According to the dhurandhar 2 box office report, the Hindi version is earning the most. The Telugu and Tamil versions are also earning but at a slower pace.

The dhurandhar 2 movie collection today shows that many shows are still housefull, especially in big cities. This means the film is still doing well despite the small drop.

Overall, the dhurandhar 2 earnings remain strong. Based on the dhurandhar 2 film review collection, the movie is expected to earn even more in the coming days.

In the bollywood box office 2026 and latest box office collection India, this film is already becoming one of the biggest hits of the year.