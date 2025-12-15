Dhurandhar Box Office Update: Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹530 Crore, Film Continues Historic Run

According to trade estimates, Dhurandhar has now grossed over ₹530 crore worldwide, combining its India and overseas earnings. The film had already delivered a thunderous ₹270 crore opening week, and its momentum has only strengthened since then.

The spy thriller witnessed an extraordinary second-weekend surge, collecting close to ₹80 crore globally, a feat rarely seen in recent Hindi cinema. Strong word of mouth, repeat audience viewership, and packed shows across multiplexes and single screens have driven the sustained growth.

In India, the film has crossed the ₹420 crore gross mark, while overseas markets have contributed an impressive ₹110 crore, underlining the film’s strong international appeal. Several centres in North America, the Middle East, and Australia continue to report housefull shows.

Industry analysts note that Dhurandhar has already broken multiple box office records, including one of the highest second-weekend collections for a Hindi film, placing it among the biggest blockbusters of the year.

With no major releases affecting its screen count immediately, Dhurandhar is expected to continue its dominant run and could set its sights on even bigger milestones in the coming days.