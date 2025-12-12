Dhurandhar Box Office Update: 270 Crore in Week One, Set to Cross 80 Crore in Second Weekend

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has emerged as one of the biggest box office successes of the year. The film collected around 270 crore worldwide in its first week, driven by strong word-of-mouth, a powerful ensemble cast, and viral social media traction.

Trade reports now indicate that the film is headed for another outstanding performance in its second weekend. Early estimates suggest that Dhurandhar may collect more than 80 crore across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Week Two, which would place it among the top-performing films of the year in terms of hold and weekend momentum.

Why the Second Weekend Looks Strong

Industry analysts report that advance bookings for the second weekend are significantly higher than expected. Mass circuits are showing strong repeat viewership, while metro multiplexes continue to maintain high occupancy. The film’s popular Dhurandhar Rap and Akshaye Khanna’s viral scenes are still driving audience interest. Ranveer Singh’s performance has also received strong appreciation, contributing to sustained footfall.

Projected Box Office by the End of Week Two

If current trends continue, Dhurandhar is expected to cross 350 crore by Monday. With momentum carrying into weekdays, the film has a strong chance of entering the 400 crore club during its full theatrical run.

Reasons Behind the Film’s Success

Dhurandhar features a heavyweight cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The film’s intense performances, high-impact action sequences, and dramatic narrative have resonated with audiences. Social media clips, particularly those featuring Akshaye Khanna, have boosted the film’s visibility and repeat viewership. Additionally, early controversy and later clarification regarding the film’s storyline helped fuel curiosity and discussion.