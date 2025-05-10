Live
Diksha Dhami calls her mother her 'Guiding Light' during her Mother’s Day tribute
Mumbai: As we get ready to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, actress Diksha Dhami, who plays Chaina in the show "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain", reflected on just how deeply her mother has influenced her, both personally and professionally.
“My mom has always been my biggest strength and guiding light,” Diksha shared. “She’s a folk singer and a writer, so I grew up surrounded by music, stories, and performance. But more than anything, she taught me to believe in myself and follow my passion.”
One of her fondest memories? Her first break in the television world. “I still remember when I got my first role in a TV show—she was the happiest person in the room, cheering louder than anyone else. And you know what? She was also the one who recorded my first audition tape. She believed in me even before I believed in myself.”
Even now, Diksha’s mother continues to be her constant supporter. “She watches every single episode of 'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain' without fail. She’s my biggest fan and my most honest critic. She gets so involved in the story that when someone taunts me in the show for being abandoned by my reel mother, she actually gets upset! She hugs me and says - Main toh tujhse kabhi door nahi reh sakti, main toh tujhe hamesha itna hi pyaar karti rahungi.”
And sometimes, she even has life advice to offer based on the show. “She often says - I wish Diksha learns a few things from Chaina—how she balances emotions, responsibilities, and relationships so gracefully."
Talking about her bond with her mother, Diksha shared, “She’s taught me never to hurt anyone—intentionally or unintentionally—and to help anyone I can. I’ve learned so much from her, and I wish I could be as calm and patient as she is.”
On this Mother’s Day, Diksha shared a simple yet meaningful message for her mother, saying, “Thank you, Mom—for being my first teacher, my loudest cheerleader, and my forever safe place. Your love and support mean everything to me. Love you always.”