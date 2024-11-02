‘Do Patti’ review: Thriller that does not thrills

Rating: 1.25/5

Do Patti, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon, promises a thrilling ride with a plot centered around twin sisters and a domestic abuse case. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, the film sets the stage for a complex drama. Now, lets see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

In a picturesque town in Himachal, Vidya Jyoti (Kajol), a police officer who doubles as a lawyer, stumbles upon a case of domestic violence involving Dhruv (Shaheer Sheikh) and his wife Saumya (Kriti Sanon). Despite being abused, Saumya remains silent, while her twin sister Shailee (also played by Kriti Sanon) becomes her biggest adversary. The story takes a turn when Dhruv attempts to kill Saumya, forcing the characters into a web of deceit and rivalry. The film explores whether the twins will swap identities and how Vidya navigates the complex situation.

Performances:

Kriti Sanon shines as the film’s redeeming factor, delivering two distinct performances as Saumya and Shailee. Her ability to differentiate between the twins’ personalities is commendable and adds some depth to an otherwise predictable script. Kajol, however, is underutilized in her role as Vidya. Despite being a stellar actor, her character lacks substance, relying on forced cuss words and an unnecessary transition from cop to lawyer, which feels more like a plot convenience than a character development. Shaheer Sheikh plays the stereotypical abusive husband, adding little to an already one-dimensional role.

Technicalities:

The film’s screenplay is one of its weakest aspects. While the idea of a thriller centered on twins has been done before, Do Patti fails to bring anything fresh to the table. The plot is filled with predictability, and the twists are easy to foresee, making the film feel repetitive. The direction lacks clarity, with the first half playing out like a series of random montages that fail to grip the audience. Even the second half, which attempts to tie the loose ends, is bogged down by over-explanation and lack of intrigue.

Analysis:

Do Patti is ultimately a missed opportunity. While the film had the potential to explore complex characters and relationships, it instead relies on overused tropes and lacks the emotional depth needed to make the story resonate. Kriti Sanon’s performance stands out, but the predictable plot and underdeveloped characters leave much to be desired.In the end, Do Patti fails to rise above mediocrity, delivering a thriller that never quite thrills.







