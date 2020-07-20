E-Promotions Of Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan Dropped 4 Different Shades Of Her Character

Shakuntala Devi movie is all set to entertain the audience on 31st July 2020. This movie will hit the Amazon Prime OTT platform and thus one can happily watch the movie sitting at their homes.

As the lockdown period is still on and there is no clarity on opening on theatres, Bollywood ace producers are eyeing on OTT platforms. Thus the makers of Shakuntala Devi flick decided to go with Amazon Prime for their movie release.

The recently dropped trailer of this flick has raised the curiosity levels and upped the expectation levels on the movie. Off late, the lead actress of the movie Vidya Balan who is stepping her shows into this Math genius character started off her e-promotions.

In this post, Vidya dropped a few amazing clips from the movie where she is seen is different shades… The first one, Vidya in all happy mood (Casanova) posing in a traditional avatar draping a beautiful pink saree and bun hairdo. Coming to the second one, the anuber-chic pose of Vidya with contemporary attire, she added stylish goggles and looked modish in the pic!!! The third one, Vidya holding the gun and aiming at her goal. She is seen all in a village girl avatar with gajra plaits and half-saree look! Finally, the fourth one is again a modish one where she is enjoying her drive in a vintage car.



Vidya Balan also started a new campaign on her Instagram page and voted for 'Vocal For Local'… She has dropped a few pics of her in which she is seen supporting the 'Sustainable Fashion'.

In this post, Vidya dropped a few pics of her traditional attire… She is seen draped in a red-yellow six-yard wonder piece and posed to cams with a winsome smile. The statement red lipstick, bindi, darkened eyes and modish ear-wear made Vidya look classy!!!



Vidya also dropped the details of the saree she wore… "The saree is a Korvai Kora Cotton, woven in the district of Coimbatore. Textured body of the saree with zari borders in contrast colours are a trademark of the humble weave. The handwoven saree gets softer with each wear. Bought at a small exhibition in Coimbatore,our country has exceptional skill at the grassroots."

Coming to this contemporary look, Vidya sported in a floral printed yellow kurta… She mesmerized all and sundry adding golden studs, red lipstick, golden eyeshadow and simple pony hairdo. Vidya also mentioned that this outfit is made out of natural fibres… "#SustainableFashion - This outfit is made from natural fibres and can be composted together with your food and garden waste, as opposed to fabrics like nylon or polyester.



Fabrics that are 100% natural will be expensive compared to the mixed variety, but for a good reason. Buy less, buy good and rewear the outfit.

#VocalForLocal ❣️"

Vidya looked cool in the modish red outfit and raised the style quotient adding golden studs and on-point makeup… She also stated that this red tunic dress is an Urvashi Kaur's creation. "#vocalforlocal - Placing an emphasis on conscious creation & consumption, this Urvashi Kaur silhouette combines luxury with ease. Handcrafted, this versatile textured cotton tunic dress paired with dhotis is one of of the labels signature styles that have been used across many collections in different handwoven textiles and this particular one is hand-dyed with minimal details like Kantha stitch technique."



So, guys, we will also mimic Vidya and vote for 'Sustainable Fashion' which helps our nature too!!!