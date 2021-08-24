Emraan Hashmi Unveils The Title Track Of Chehre Movie ‘Rang Dariya’

Bollywood's ace actor Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre movie is all set to hit the theatres in a couple of days. Thus, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in going with their digital promotions. Off late, Emraan Hashmi shared a new pic from the movie and upped the expectations on the movie.



In this pic, Emraan looked handsome amid the snow-filled background. He wore a black jacket and looked intriguing holding a black bag!

Through this post, Emraan announced that the new songs from his upcoming movie Chehre are now available on Instagram reels and also released the title track "Rang Dariya…"!

On the other hand, even Big B Amitabh Bachchan also shared the title track of the movie "Rang Dariya…" introducing the characters of the movie. He also treated his fans by asking them to share the video by tagging the production house name!

Going with the plot, Big B tries to make Emraan accept his crime by making him play a game along with his friends.

Well, this movie also has Rhea Chakraborty in a prominent role and she received support from her co-actress Krystal. "My heart goes out to Rhea (Chakraborty) to be very honest. Anybody in her place, I don't know how they would go through what she has gone through. She is still staying strong. I don't know if anyone who could have even lasted this whole situation that was created could have ended a family. It's not easy what she and her family were put up with. Hats off to her, hats off to all the women out there that fight for themselves, stand up for themselves."

Chehre is a multi-starrer flick that has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. Chehre movie is directed by Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This movie will be released on 27th August, 2021…