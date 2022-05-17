Entries for J&K’s 1st National Film Fest to close on May 16

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s first ever national film festival, which is set to begin on June 15, will give a golden opportunity to the Indian filmmakers, music producers and artists to win numerous awards under different categories. The entries for participation in the mega event will close on May 16. Indian filmmakers and music producers, besides artists have been invited to submit their original films -- fiction, documentary, OTT or short films and music videos -- for J&K's first national film festival for an opportunity to win awards under three broad categories, including feature films, non-feature films and music videos.

There are more than 40 awards to be given during the film festival award ceremony and the winners will receive mentioned cash components as well a certificate and a medal.

The list of awards and prizes, rules and terms have been mentioned in the website. The Union Territory will witness jamming of ideas, creativity, lights and music during this mega film festival, which is a grand event to be organised by J&K Film Development Council in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation in Srinagar from June 15-20.

The competition is being organised to recognise Indian talent in music, feature, short films, documentary and filmmaking, besides providing opportunities to connect to the sparsely located film-making community of J&K through networking and collaborative projects.