Evelyn Sharma celebrates 10 years in entertainment

Actress Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate completing 10 years in showbiz.

The actor posted a video of all her films and called her journey a "crazy ride". She says that while she is eagerly waiting to do more work, the idea of making films to "touch people's hearts" has always been her favourite part of the profession.

"10 years in entertainment and 15 movies later...It's been a crazy ride and I guess cinema will never be the same again. But Im excited for what's to come! Cause what I love most about making films stays the same: It's to touch people's hearts, to make them laugh, and to make them cry. The world of dreams where everything is possible," she wrote.

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut with the film "From Sydney With Love" in 2012. She has been seen in films such as "Nautanki Saala", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Yaariyan".

She was also part of the Prabhas-starrer "Saaho", which hit the screens in 2019. She will be seen in the upcoming film "X Ray: The Inner Image".

Meanwhile, Evelyn, who is engaged to Tushaan Bhindi, spent some time in Sydney. The couple even adopted a puppy a while back.