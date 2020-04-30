Famous actor Rishi Kapoor passes away

Indian Cinema seems to be going through some kind of curse. Lockdown forced to Covid-19 pandemic has made the future of the film Industry, bleak and now, it is losing some of its finest performers and legends.

Rishi Kapoor, who debuted with Bobby in Indian Cinema, directed by Raj Kapoor, passed away on 30th April due to pulmonary infection. He was admitted in HN Reliance Foundation hospital on 29th April as he complained about breathlessness.

His family is shell-shocked to speak about the news to media. Amitabh Bachchan announced the news to world on Twitter saying that he is devastated. In fact, we all are.

Even before we could completely mourn and recover from the death of Irrfan Khan, losing another legend like Rishi Kapoor is just too much to handle. He acted in many romantic movies in 80's post Bobby success and married Neetu Singh, his wife who was his most successful pairing. He was a great friend of Amitabh Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Jitendra.

He starred in films like Sagar, Chandini, Ram Robert Rahim, Karz and many more. He is the father of current generation big star actor, Ranbir Kapoor. He will be missed by Indian Cinema dearly and we pray that his family finds strength to cope up with the loss.