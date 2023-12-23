Live
- Air India receives India’s first Airbus A350 aircraft
- Jaishankar condemns defacing of Hindu temple in US, says separatists should not be given space
- ‘Main Atal Hoon’ trailer gets positive response from all around
- Pat Cummins has just an unrelenting energy to be better than yesterday, says Geoff Lawson
- Delhi HC issues directives for swift disposal of cases against MPs, MLAs
- AICF calls urgent General Body meeting to discuss financial health, other issues
- Drone hits merchant vessel off India's coast causing fire
- Bengal to have stricter attendance rules for state-run school teachers
- John Kokken: Every scene with Anupam Kher is going to be memorable for me
- ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3 trailer shows the epic battle between Lord Hanuman, Ravan
Just In
Fatima Sana Shaikh reflects on her journey as ‘Dangal’ celebrates 7th anniversary
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her debut with the sports drama film ‘Dangal’, is celebrating seven years of its release on Saturday. The film, which featured Fatima in the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat is a biopic based on Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.
Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made her debut with the sports drama film ‘Dangal’, is celebrating seven years of its release on Saturday. The film, which featured Fatima in the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat is a biopic based on Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.
The film wasn't just a cinematic treat but it was a cultural phenomenon, with Fatima's portrayal of the real-life wrestling champion earning her accolades and adoration in equal measure.
Reflecting on her journey, Fatima said: "It’s been seven years since 'Dangal', a film that marked my debut in cinema and gave me happy tears, joy, and timeless memories. From ‘Dangal’ to ‘Dhak Dhak’ my film career has been a roller coaster ride of emotions with happiness, tears, joys and sorrows.”
She further mentioned: “Geeta Phogat will always hold a special place in my heart and I’m grateful for all the love this character has received. Here’s to seven years of stepping into her shoes, to the ‘Dangal’ family that made it possible and to the magic of this amazing film.”