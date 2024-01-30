‘Fighter’ bags huge on first weekday; film to reach Rs 200 Cr mark soon

Despite the high expectations that accompanied its Republic Day release, the Bollywood film "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a high-budget aerial action drama, is facing significant disappointment at the global box office. The film, criticized for its stale and lackluster content, is particularly underperforming in the domestic markets.

On Monday, "Fighter" experienced a substantial crash, managing to collect only about Rs 8 crore nett across India. The film's total 5-day all-India nett is expected to reach around Rs 127 crore. While the global box office figures are comparatively better, with the film collecting close to Rs 220 crore worldwide, it is still not living up to the anticipated success.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his previous work on the successful spy thriller "Pathaan," starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, "Fighter" is predicted to fall short of its predecessor's success. "Pathaan" achieved a lifetime nett collection of Rs 525 crore in India, whereas "Fighter" is projected to close its lifetime collection within Rs 200 crore nett in the Indian market. The film has managed to garner over $5.2 million in the North American region so far.