First Look Of 'The Family Man 2' Is Out

These days web series are in fad… From the TV stars to big-screen actors, everyone is waiting for an opportunity to become a part of the web series. With the arrival of Amazon Prime, Zee 5, Netflix and Hot star, web series are dragging the audience to them with their amazing and intriguing stories.

One such story which bagged the compliments form audience was 'The Family Man'. This Manoj Bajpayee starrer web series was a complete action drama. It was aired on Amazon Prime directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K. This hit web series also had a star cast of Priyamani, Sharib Hasmi, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, Kishore Kumar and Sundeep Kishan.

The story revolves around a middle-class man who secretly worked as an Intelligence Officer for the National Investigation Agency. This web series is critically acclaimed by many celebrities and also bagged a few awards too.

Now, the sequel for this web series is on cards. The shooting for it began in November 2019 and is going at a rapid speed to reach the audience ASAP. The makers of this web series have released the first look poster of it and shared it with us through the Twitter handle.

The first look poster showcases the serious look of Manoj having his family pic to one side of the poster and his search for accused ones to the other side of the poster. The poster is titled as 'The Family Man – Middle-Class Guy World-Class Spy'.



Guess what… Our Tollywood cutie pie Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to be the part of this web series. Even Shahab Ali as the terrorist Sajid, Pawan Chopra as Srikant's boss Mr. Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary as new agent Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Suchitra's former colleague Arvind, and Dalip Tahil as Srikant's mentor Kulkarni will be the part of this sequel.