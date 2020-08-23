Ganapati Bappa Visarjan: Shilpa Shetty Bids Adieu To Lord Ganesha Going With Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Ganapati Bappa Moriya… The whole country celebrated 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival yesterday in a gala manner at their homes. Although there are large gatherings due to Covid-19 restrictions, people happily celebrated this festival at their condos. Well, our dear Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty also celebrated this festival in a grandeur manner along with her family.

Off late, this B-Town yoga freak has dropped the 'Bappa Visarjan' pics on her Instagram and bid adieu to Ganapati Bappa' going with an eco-friendly 'Visrajan'…

In this video, Shilpa along with her family are seen happily bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha… Shilpa and her son Viaan Raj Kundra are seen dancing happily and gave an amazing farewell to their favy God. Even Raj Kundra and Shilpa's mother-in-law are also seen in the video. In the end, all of them have immersed the Ganesha's idol in a large drum filled with water… Shilpa went with eco-friendly 'Visarjan' and created awareness among her fans.

She also wrote, "🌺🙏🏻'गणपतिबाप्पामोरिया, अगलेबरसतूजल्दीआ'🙏🏻🌺

Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on His way home🙏🏻 Although it's a rather quiet & subdued farewell this year... we're sending Him only with a promise that He'll be back next year with better times ❤️🙏🏻❤️

.

.

.

.

.

#GanpatiVisarjan #GanpatiBappaMorya #blessed #gratitude #love #spiritual #ecofriendly #family…".

A couple of hours ago, Shilpa dropped a video on her Instagram and showed us how did they celebrate 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival at their home…

In this video, Shilpa Shetty along with her family is seen doing 'Havan' and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha… Even the beautiful floral decoration of Lord Ganesha is also seen in this collage!!!

Through this post, Shilpa Shetty along with her family wished all her Insta family and fans 'happy Ganesh Chaturthi' and wrote, "गणपतिबाप्पामोर्या🌺

And He's here!😍🙏🏻😍

~

गणेशचतुर्थीकीआपसभीकोढेरसारीशुभकामनाएँ🌺🙏🏻❤️

Wishing my #InstaFam and all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi❤️🙏🏻🌺

This year, we need Bappa's presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe... stay healthy... stay strong!🙏🏻❤️

@rajkundra9

.

Thank you, @punitbalanaofficial, for these thoughtful outfits loved twinning with the family ❤️🙏🤗…"

She also thanked fashioner Punit Balana for designing such wonderful and classy outfits for this special festival…

So guys, go with eco-friendly 'Visarjan' and help the environment stay green along with bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha…