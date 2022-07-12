Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Introduces Her Crime Partners From This Black Comedy Movie

Bollywood's young and talented actress Janhvi Kapoor is all known for her ace screen presence and unique scripts. Till now she acted only in four movies but gained immense popularity and a large fan base. Now, she is in the best phase of her career and has 3-4 interesting movies in her kitty. Well, Good Luck Jerry is one of the most-awaited ones of the list and it is all set to release this month itself. Thus, the makers unveiled a new poster and raised the expectations on the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the new poster of the Good Luck Jerry movie on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Janhvi is seen in a classy appeal sitting amid the gangsters who looked cool in suit attires holding guns. Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Miliye mere business partners se!

Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #GoodLuckJerryOnHotstar @siddharthsen @pankajmatta_ @deepakdobriyal1 @mitavasisht @neeraajysood @isahilmehta @officialsushantsingh @jaswantsinghdalal @saurabhsachdeva77 @samta_sudiksha @paragchhabra.official @rajshekharis @aanandlrai #HimanshuSharma #MahaveerJain @cypplofficial @lyca_productions @DisneyPlusHotstar @zeemusiccompany #AashishSingh @sandymeranaam @b100nam".

This movie is the remake to Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). It had Nayanthara in the lead role. She works under a drug supplier and starts delivering them due to her financial conditions and family issues. So, we need to wait and watch how will Janhvi Kapoor gives her best on the screen as her role holds action, humour and intense elements.

This Siddharth Sengupta directorial is being bankrolled by Anand L Rai, Mahaveer Jain and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This film also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

Good Luck Jerry movie will be released directly on the OTT platform i.e it will aired on Disney+ Hotstar from 29th July, 2022!

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in 'Dostana 2', Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawaal movies. Coming to the Dostana 2 movie, this film is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.