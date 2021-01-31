Grandson of writer of famous novel Chandrakanta to launch OTT platform   

Vivek Khatri, Grandson of Babu Devki Nandan Khatri, the writer of famous historic novel and TV show Chandrakanta and other great epics is coming up with his own streaming platform named WOW originals.

Vivek Khatri is himself a writer who has written some of the series for WOW also has written many Novels, TV show- Rannbhheri, starring Arhan Behl, Vindhya Tiwari, Anupam Shyam Joshi and all the web series which will be streaming on WOW. He is currently writing a novel

Sher Singh (total 6parts) which is in continuation of famous novel Chandrakanta and will be published around Diwali this year.

On talking about this new venture of OTT and the aim of the platform he says," Our aim is to show healthy entertainment with good clean stories and to stand out with no Vulgar content. WOW app is all set to be launched in the mid of Feb starting with around 20 contents. (Web Series, Short Films and Music Videos)

Planning to make 100+ original contents for which the whole family can sit together in one room and enjoy which is rare these days."

Some of the prominent shows which will start streaming are 'Pari' starring Ashnoor Kaur, 'The next Ball' starring Amit Gaur and Vaishali Thakkar, One Night Stand starring Ashmit Patel and Arushi Handa, 'Just Married' which stars Shivam Sharma , Mayank Mishra and lastly 'Love Guru'.

All these shows are written by him which will be streaming from Mid of February after the launch of the platform.