Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Lesser Known Facts About This Junior B

Bollywood's ace actor Abhishek Bachchan has turned a year older and is celebrating his 44th birthday today. This 'Dhoom' actor is receiving birthday wishes from all corners of the Bollywood and from his fans too. On this special day, we have listed the 5 lesser known facts of this 'Ludo' actor… Have a look!

Abhishek Opted Out From His Degree To Pursue Acting…

Abhishek completed her schooling at one of the best schools of Mumbai, 'Bombay Scottish High School'. Then he flew to the USA to complete his degree in Business Management, but his passion for acting made him discontinue his degree and return to India.

Abhishek Bagged His First Hit After 17 Debacles…

Yes… It was not at all a bed of roses for Abhishek in his acting career. He made his debut with J.P. Dutta's 'Refugee' in 2000 along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. But he had to wait for his 18th movie to taste the success. He is only the actor who faced back-to-back 17 flops in his career.

Junior B Is Suffered From 'Dyslexia'…

Just like we witnessed a small kid facing 'Dyslexia' in the 'Tare Zameen Par' movie, even Abhishek is also a sufferer of this disease. He had to face a lot of troubles due to this learning disability in his childhood.

Abhishek As A Play Back Singer…

This 'Dhoom' series actor crooned the "Right Here Right Now…" song along with ace singer Sunidhi Chauhan in his film 'Bluffmaster' and turned into a singer with this movie.

Abhishek Said No To 'Kiss' Scenes In The Movies…

We all know that Abhishek Bachchan is a doting father… He loves his little one Aaradhya Bachchan to the core and thus he also took a tough decision saying 'No' to 'Kiss' scenes in movies. He stated that, he will only do the movies which his daughter can watch.

Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan… Have fun and enjoy your special day!!!