Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: A Few Stylish Looks Of This Bollywood Singham

He made us go ROFL with 'Total Dhamaal' movie…

He made us witness the prowess of Police turning into 'Singham'…

And

He made our goosebumps raise essaying the role of a Maratha warrior 'Tanhaji'…

Got to know who we are speaking about??? Yes… He is none other than Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn. He needs no intro as he is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema… We all know how good he is in the acting point of view. But have you ever witnessed his casual attires??? They are just superb…

Today being this B-Town Singham's birthday, we Hans India have come up with a few stylish casual looks of this actor, especially for our readers… Have a look!

Ajay is seen posing to cams with Jharkhand dynamite M S Dhoni… Both of them looked stylish in jackets. Ajay sported in a grey tee underneath a customized jacket. He teamed it up with casual blue denim pants. Those modish goggles added a smart look to this 'Maidaan' hero.

Wow… The power couple of Bollywood is together!!! Kajol is seen wearing a beautiful white cheddar while Ajay sported in a complete black avatar. He wore a black tee and teamed it with black straight pants. Black googles and regular sports shoes made him look cool.

Here Ajay is seen posing with Singham director Rohit Shetty… This Cop drama specialist director made us an eye on him with a simple look. While Ajay also followed his director by wearing a branded maroon tee and customized green straight pant. The goggles are the same killer ones and are stealing the show…

Finally, we got the single and modish pic of Ajay… This man nailed it perfectly wearing a suit! He wore a blue tee underneath a box-printed blue jacket. The white pant perfectly suited his western attire and those brown shoes added enough elegance to his stylish google look.





Guys… This one is ultimate!!! Ajay made us stare at him with his awesome casual look. He is seen wearing a white tee enhanced with 'Skull' print. His terrific look with googles and regular denim pant made us love his way of dressing!!!



Happy Birthday Our Dear Singham… We love you to the core!!!