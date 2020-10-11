Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 5 Best Shaayari's Of This Legendary Actor

Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year elder and is celebrating 78th birthday today. This veteran actor who always stays close to his fans through social media has defeated deadly Covid-19 pandemic at this age and is back with a bang to the KBC sets. His passion stands as an inspiration to all the budding actors and his love towards his family makes us go awe… Speaking about his poetry, he makes all of us go jaw dropped with his incredible thoughts and wonderful thought process… He brings out his inner poet and pens down amazing shayari's and poems making us know the essence of life…

Today being Big B's birthday, we have put forward the best shaayari's of this 'Don' actor and shared the 5 best poems from his Instagram page… Have a look!

1. "Main saagar se bhi gehra hun,

Tum kitene kankar fekoge,

Chun chun kar aage badhunga main,

Tum mujhko kab tak rokogey…"

2. "Girna bhi acha hai,

Aukat ka pata chalta hai. Badhte hai jab haath logon ke uthane ko,

Apno ka pata chalta hai,

Jinhe gussa aata hai,

Woh log sachche hote hai, Maine jhuto ko aksar, Muskrate dekha hai,

Seekh raha hoon ab main bhi Insano ko padhne ka hunar, Suna hai chehre pe kitaabon se zyada likha hota hai…"

3. "Jeevan path jatil hai ye, Kaalchakra kathin hai ye, Pag pag pe bhed baav hain, rakt-ranjit paanv hai,

Janam se kisi ke sar pe vansh chaal hai, jhooth ke rath pe sawaar daakuon ka gaav hai,

Kisi ke paas hai chal-kapat, kisi ko roop ka vardaan hai, ye soch ke mat baith ja…"

4. Samay chalte mombatti jal kar bhuj jaayengi,

Shraddha mein Saale pushp jalheen murja jaayenge,

Swar virodh ke aur shanti kiye apni prabalta kho denge, Kintu nirbhayta ki,

failaayi hui agni hamaare hriday

ko prachalit karen…"

5. "Mutthi mein kuch sapne lekar, Bharkar jebon mein aashayein, Dil mein hai armaan yahi,

Kuch kar jayein, kuch kar jayein. Suraj sa tej nhi mujh mein,

Yaheen deepak ya jalta dekhenge, Apni hadd roshan karne se,

Tum mujh ko kab tak rokoge. Iss jug main jitney julam nahin, Utne sahne ki taakat hai Danav ke bhi shor me rehkar, Sach kahene ki aadat hai.

Main saagar se bhi gehra hun, Tum kitene kankar fainkogey, Chun chun kar aage badunga maen,

Tum mujhko kab tak rokoge…"

Happy Birthday Amitabh ji… Stay happy and do continue entertaining us with your movies and poems!!!