Happy Birthday Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: Kapoor Family Turned The Day Memorable With Their Special Wishes And Gala Party

Bollywood's legendary late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her 40th birthday with her family members. She enjoyed the night party with all her dear ones. Her husband Bharat Sahni made sure that, Ridhimma enjoyed the party to the core. Even Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and a few other family members wished this ace fashion designer in a special way. Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Kapoor and Manish Malhotra turned the day into a special one for Riddhima by preparing a special video and danced out their best. The best part of the part is Alia and Ranbir shook their legs together and added gleam to the gala birthday party.

Neetu Kapoor



Neetu ji showered all her love on Riddhima and said she will be always her little girl.

In this post, Neetu ji dropped a beautiful candid click… Both mother and daughter posed happily in this pic wearing black outfits. Neetu also wrote, "In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her 🥰❤️ happy big 40 cuteness 🥰❤️❣️❣️❣️❣️".



Even Riddhima Kapoor also commented on this post and wrote, "Love you most est ma…"



This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Manish Malhotra, Bipasha Basu and a few others wished this birthday girl and left their heart emoji's.



Riddhima Kapoor Sahni



As we said, Riddhima Kapoor's birthday bash in midnight was special. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita ji and Bharat Sahni along with his kids, made the party gleam with all their fun acts.

Here is the birthday girl who is seen shining in a black dress. Her modish neckpiece also best suited her birthday attire.

Here is the collage of birthday pics… Ranbir and Riddhima's selfie is so cute. Even Kareena, Karisma and Alia also posed with Riddhima made us go awe… In the last pic, we can see Alia and Riddhima having a cute selfie!!!



Kareena Kapoor

Kareena also wished her dear sis 'Riddhima' specially by dropping a childhood pic on her Instagram page. Randhir Kapoor is seen posing to cams with the little angels Kareena, Karisma and Riddhima. She also wrote, "Sister sledge ❤️❤️❤️



Happy birthday beautiful Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial 🎈."

Riddhima Kapoor loved the pic and commented on this post, "Awwww Thank you Bebo 💕💕 @kareenakapoorkhan love you…".

Even Karisma Kapoor also shared the same pic on her Instagram page and added a funky comment… She wrote, "Bebo can you please wake up ?🥰 Oh that goes for me too 😅😴 #family…"

Here is the birthday bash pic… Kareena is seen flaunting her baby bump in a white shirt and teamed it up with a black loose pants. While Karisma looked stunning sporting in a pink printed shirt and teamed it with a black bottom. Although Alia's outfit is clearly not seen, she shined in a light-coloured gown.



Karisma wrote, "Happy 40th birthday ! 💕🎂✨so glad we got to celebrate with you !".



Happy Birthday Riddhima… Just rock the day!!!

