Happy Birthday Yug: Kajol And Ajay Celebrate Their Son's Birthday By Planting A Sapling

What can be the best gift on a birthday than planting a sapling… It stays with us for lifelong and also helps us to inhale the fresh air… Bollywood power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol has done the same on their son Yug's birthday and made him know the importance of planting a tree on his 10th birthday.

Well, Kajol is now with her daughter Nysa in Singapore helping her with studies. Thus, Yug and Ajay are celebrating this special day in Mumbai. Ajay made his son plant a sapling and dropped the pic on his Instagram…

This post has a couple of pics where little Yug is seen planting a sapling carefully. He is seen wearing a red tee and teamed it up with blue denim pant. He wore knee-length red boots and is seen digging out the mud in the first pic. Ajay also wrote, "Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday 🥳 Yug. And, lots more to come."

Kajol also liked this post and dropped a couple of 'Heart' emoticons in the comments section.

Even Yug's mother Kajol also dropped an awesome video on her Instagram, and wished her son heartfully.





This slow-motion reverse video is seen Yug enjoying in the pool. Kajol also wrote, "I know nothing I know everything - Yug Devgan

Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say."

Kajol is missing her son Yug on his 10th birthday as she is with her daughter Nysa in Singapore. She flew to Singapore with her daughter as she doesn't want her to get distracted from her studies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Well, in Singapore the situation is in control as positive cases are less when compared to India.

Happy Birthday Yug… Have a blast and enjoy!!!