Happy Daughters Day 2020: Famous Ma-Beti Jodis In Film Industry

Happy Daughters Day 2020: When it comes to movies, it runs in the family. More often than not, we see kids of stars taking after them and joining the same profession. It's as if they are joining the family business. However, it's not that simple after all as the practice of star kids joining the industry with or without their help is called 'Nepotism'. Anyway, that's not a topic of interest today. Let's talk about it some other day. Today, let's meet some famous mother-daughter celebrity jodis in the film industry.

Hemamalini-Esha Deol: Hindi cinema's dream girl Hemamalini's daughter Esha too joined the industry but eventually she gave up acting.







Dimple-Twinkle Khanna: Dimple Kapadia is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. So it was quite obvious that her daughter Twinkle will take after her. But Twinkle too chose to get hitched as she told herself she would stop acting if her last movie titled "Mela" starring Aamir Khan failed. The movie bombed, but it brought good fortune for Twinkle as she wedded none other than one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry, Akshay Kumar.



Sharmila Tagore-Soha: Wife of cricketer Pataudi, Sharmila remained in touch with movies even after her marriage. Her daughter Soha too tried her hands. She's married to actor Kunal Khemu.







Amrita Singh-Sara Ali Khan: Amrita Singh has worked in several movies before she married the son of Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan. Their daughter Sara recently entered movies and is doing well for herself.







Tanuja and Kajol: Yesteryear actress Tanuja carved a niche for herself in the industry so it was not surprising to see her daughter Kajol enter movies.

Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen: Even though Riya followed her mother's footsteps into the industry, she couldn't prove her mettle as an actress.