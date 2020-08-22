Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan Drops Lord Ganesha Image And Wishes All His Fans

Ganapati Bappa Moriya… Bollywood's ace actor Amitabh Bachchan wished all his fans on this special day by dropping the Lord Ganesh image on his Instagram page…





In this post, a beautiful throwback image of God Ganapati is seen and in the second half, Amitabh ji is seen seeking blessings from the God by falling on the feet of Ganapati Bappa!!!

He also wrote, "Ganapati Bappa Moreya ..🙏🙏🙏".

As Big B always stays active on social media, his Instagram page will be filled with shayari's, throwback images and a few funky posts too. Off late, this legendary actor has dropped a shayari along with his pic and doled out the importance of 'Life' through thus post…









In this pic, Big B is seen thinking about something in an intriguing mood!!! He also wrote, "फितरत किसी की ना आज़माया कर ऐ जिंदगी , हर शक़्स अपनी हद में बेहद लाजवाब होता है ~ Ef sp"

We all know that Big B and his whole family were tested positive for Covid-19 and were treated in Nanavati hospital. Now, all of them are safe and are happy at their home. Our dear Abhishek Bachchan stayed for almost 29 days in the hospital and finally defeated Covid-19.