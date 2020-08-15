Happy Independence Day: Little Munchkins Taimur And Inaaya Looked Cute Holding The National Flag

It's our responsibility to make our kids know the importance of our country. Inculcating the patriotic feeling in them from childhood itself makes them turn into a responsible citizen. Today being 74th Independence Day, our dear little munchkins Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan are seen holding the national 'Flags' and looked cute… Soha and Kareena Kapoor have wished their fans 'Happy Independence Day' and dropped the pics of their kids on this special day…

Soha Ali Khan

Our little Inaaya is seen painting the National Flag with her little hands… She is all happy while painting the flag. Then holding the flagshe beautifully sang 'Jai Hind'… Inaaya looked cute in the white and yellow kurti outfit. Soha also wrote, "Learning how to make the national flag of India and also how to respect it. Jai Hind. #happyindependenceday @toddenindia".

Earlier in the Soha also shared this post and was seen looking out of the window holding the National Flag along with her daughter… Alongside this pic, Soha wrote, "Today, as India completes 73 years of independence, perhaps we in 2020 are now in a better situation to comprehend what an infringement on our freedom truly means. It may only be a fraction of the time and a fraction of the scope of what our fore parents endured but it is enough for us to value our liberties and look forward to the return of the old normal. #happyindependenceday #jaihind".

In this pic, little Taimur is seen holding the National Flag… Alongside this pic, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... 🙏🏻🇮🇳



#HappyIndependenceDay".

We appreciate both Soha and Kareena Kapoor for teaching their kids the importance of this 'Independence Day'…