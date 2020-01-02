Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic engagement: Sunil Shetty, Virat Kohli & others congratulate the couple

Television actor Natasa Stankovic got a surprise gift from beau Hardik Pandya when the latter proposed to her on the first day of the new year. The couple announced their engagement this afternoon by sharing pictures and videos of the yacht in Dubai where they were vacay-ing. In the pictures, Hardik can be seen sitting on his knee and proposing to Natasa and the latter instantly says "yes". Love literally seems to be in the air as they are surrounded by water all around them and in the yacht, we could see a group playing the violin and singing soft romantic songs. What better way to start a new year, right?



Not just this, Natasa also shared a close glimpse of the ring which Hardik got packed for her in a beautiful red box which opens on it own while playing a tune. Their engagement news came as a surprise to their friends and colleagues who didn't have any inkling about it. As soon as Hardik posted the photo with the news, wishes came pouring in. The Indian team captain Virat Kohli commented on Hardik's post; "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you both great times ahead. God bless."

Among others who commented are Bollywood actors Sunil Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and television actors like Krystle Dsouza, Karan Racket and others. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh also commented and wished the couple.

Almost a month back, Natasa was seen doing a dance reality show with her ex-bf Aly Goni. Even though the two did not win the show, their chemistry on stage was hailed many times by the audience. They also reached the top five of the show but got eliminated thereafter as Prince Narula and Yuvika Chowdhary won the trophy. Hardik and Natasa's dating rumours surfaced many times on the internet however the couple made no official statement about their relationship before this. This may be the reason why their engagement news came out as surprising for everyone.