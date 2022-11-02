HBD Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar, Farah Kunder And A Few Other Bollywood Stars Wished The Badshaah With Special Posts

Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older and is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He received wishes from all his fans and most of his co-stars. His besties and Bollywood biggies Karan Johar and Farah Khan dropped sweet birthday posts and also penned heartfelt birthday notes along with adding their pics with SRK…

Karan Johar

The ace filmmaker holds a best bond with Shah Rukh Khan as he directed many movies with him. He wished him by jotting down a beautiful note along with sharing a small video adding the memorable moments of their meets. "The film was KARAN ARJUN… the set was in Film City… my father and I arrived ( me playing the part of a plus size hanger on) for a professional meeting ( the signing on the dotted line for the film DUPLICATE) I had many apprehensions about movie stars … many of them based on fact and some ofcourse Stardust! So I wondered about this new breakthrough star who was apparently a lot like his first big hit ( DEEWANA for the uninformed ) … he was in costume and met me father warmly and gave him a massive jhappi! He shook my hand and with his immensely kind eyes asked me many questions about my non existent career and my unproductive life ( at that time ) My answers were as bland as khichdi for an upset stomach but he listened with so much attention that I felt at that time that I had cracked the Da Vinci code…

That was 29 years ago…

Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with wrapped attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK!

For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn't and will never be another ! Love you Bhai @iamsrk".

Farah Khan

Farah Khan shared a beautiful video adding the lovely song "Main Hoon Na…" song to the background. She also wished him by jotting down, "Mine!! my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend.. thank you for all that you are".

Even Shah Rukh Khan also thanked all his fans and the people who wished him through social media…

It's so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

He shared an amazing pic which showcased a large crowd… "It's so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."

Even a few other actors also wished him through Instagram Stories…

























Bhai Birthday Aapka Aur Gift Hamare liye !!! Mind is officially Blown!! This has Blockbuster written all over it. Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - May you forever entertain us - May god grace you with good health and long life - you know I Love you very very much - 💚💚💚#Pathaan https://t.co/qLXH4VLtsX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 2, 2022





Earlier today, the makers dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie Pathaan and treated the fans of Shah Rukh Khan…It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.



Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan…