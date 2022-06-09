HBD Sonam Kapoor: Anil Kapoor Misses His Daughter On This Special Day And Shares His Excitement To Be A Grandfather

Bollywood's ace actor Sonam Kapoor who is fondly called as fashion chameleon, is celebrating her 37th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, most of her fans and all her family members and industry friends wished her with special social media posts. They shared beautiful pics of Sonam and treated all her fans. Even Sonam also shared beautiful pics on this special day flaunting her baby bump and looked awesome!

Especially when we speak about Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, he is missing his daughter and also shares his excitement being a to-be-grandfather!

Anil Kapoor

Right from present pics to the childhood ones, Anil shared a few awesome clicks of Sonam and dropped a heartfelt birthday note… "Dear @sonamkapoor,

If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!Parenthood is a see saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore....you'll see for yourself soon enough!

Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!"

Sunita Kapoor

Sunita also shared a few beautiful pics of her daughter and wished her dear one jotting down, "Happiest bday my darling daughter ( soon to be mommy) love you so much, you are the best and most loving child any parent can have. In my eyes there is no one that can equal your beauty, , and no words can describe how much you mean to me. Nothing that can lessen my love for you.. No matter how old you might be , you will always be my little girl to me. Love you to eternity".

Rhea Kapoor

Sweet sister Rhea dropped a beautiful pic and showcased how the sisters twinned in black outfits. She also wrote, "Happy birthday to the best. The original. The kindest. The iconic. The completely nuts. The most loving. My favourite human, ultimate sister and soulmate. Well, Anil and Sunita also dropped their comments and pulled the legs of their daughters for hiding these beautiful pics from them!

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun and Sonam looked cute in this childhood pic and he wished her jotting down, "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor this photo sums us up perfectly... you the bashful one & me the thinker... times flown by but we haven't changed just grown up I guess... from us being kids to you having one of your own now... always proud of you & got your back despite u already having someone as solid as @anandahuja ... love you always your older(technically I'm just about 17 days younger but doesn't feel like that with your madness around) brother!!!"

Sonam Kapoor

On the other hand, Sonam also shared a few beautiful pics flaunting her baby bump and treated all her fans. She also wrote, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful... Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity."

She wore an Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla's off-white chamois satin skirt with delicate sequins and pearls, worn with a long trailing multi-panelled, dress, hand embroidered in pearls.

Well, the designer duo also shared the beautiful pics of Sonam and wished her on this special occasion. "Celebrating Sonam - Muse, Maverick and Mother-to-be. We love this woman. Her relentless passion for fashion, which has always seen her change the game. Her fearless independence that makes her do it her own way every single time, with an energy that is infectious and warmth that infuses every interaction with joy.

As you stand at the cusp of Motherhood, poised for a brand new journey, may every step see you grow ever stronger and more radiant.

Wishing you Bliss, Beautiful One.

We treasure you!

Abu-Sandeep".

Sharing the pics, they also wrote, "She walks in Beauty. This birthday is extra special because it also marks the year the mother in you will be born. Wishing you every Bliss, Sonam. We cherish you and the wonderful bond we share, as you embark on this miraculous journey. @sonamkapoor".

Anshula Kapoor

Anshula also shared a few beautiful pics and wrote, "Happyyyy birthday @sonamkapoor!! This is such a special year for you & Anand, and my biggest wish for you is that today (& this year) is filled with so much love and joy that it's merely a small reflection of all the wonder that lies ahead. May everything that you hold close to your heart always be yours.. we love you, and I cannot wait to give you the biggest hug super soon! (PS, we need to recreate the dysfunctional dinner table photo again).

Anand Ahuja also shared a beautiful pic and on this special occasion they flew to babymoon and are enjoying a trip in Italy!













































































Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor...