Here Comes The Reel Sunil Gavaskar From '83'

Just a few hours ago, we have seen the title poster of '83'. Now, the makers have released the poster of Sunil Gavaskar from the movie. We all know how our Sunil looked during the world cup 1983. And with this image, you are going to witness the reel Sunil Gavaskar.

The makers have released the pic a few minutes back… Have a look!





In this pic, young actor Tahir Bhasin will be seen in the role of Sunil Gavaskar. Makers tagged him that Kapil Dev's first devil. The pic showcases the little master of Indian cricket team wielding his legendary bat to win the first-ever world cup trophy.

Here is another post where the reel Kapil Dev and his team with real Sunil Gavaskar… Have a look!





This movie is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Being directed by Kabir Khan, this movie has Pritam and editing is handled by Rameshwar S. Bhagat.

'83' will hit the big screens on 10th April, 2020.