Here Is Why David Dhawan's Close Pal Satish Kaushik Is Not Attending Varun Dhawan's Wedding

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor who is all enjoying the success of 'Coolie No. 1'movie is going to tie a knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal today at 4 PM. The wedding will take place at 'Mansion House' at Alibuag. As the guests list is restricted due to Covid-19 pandemic, only a few close family members and a couple of Bollywood celebs will be the part of this hush hush wedding. Even David Dhawan's close pal Satish Kaushik will also be not attending this grandeur wedding due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He spoke to media and said, "Everyone knows what COVID-19 has done to us and to the whole society. So you know family ka jab ek function hota hai it is very limited people. So definitely even though David and me are good friends but we will not be attending the wedding. I wish Varun a happy married life with Natasha. They are beautiful and very nice kids. So my wishes are there, but yes we will not be attending because of COVID, because we have to have a limited number of people and that is close family members".

When asked about attending reception, then he said, "Mujhe pata nahi, main 26th ko hu hi nahi. 26th ko I am going for a shoot, and I have no idea about that. I have no news about that rather".

Well, a close source present at the wedding doled out, "There is continuous movement of decoration items being taken in and out of the venue. There will be a baraat procession but within the boundaries of the venue. Varun is planning to step out of the private villa to pose for pictures after the wedding rituals. The wedding menu comprises fare from Lebanese, Mexican and Indian cuisines. A reception party is being planned for the couple's friends and the film fraternity for February 2 at a suburban five-star in Mumbai".

Along with Varun and Natasha's close family members, even Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli and Karan Johar are spotted at the venue all dressed up in modish outfits.