Hina Khan's 'Hacked' Trailer Is Out…

Hacked… This movie is making all the movie buffs to eagerly wait for its release with its intriguing and interesting content. Completely based on computer software 'Hacking' process, it has all the thriller and suspense attempts which make the audience to sit at the corner of their seats.

Hina Khan who is known for her homely character in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Keh Lata Hai' and villainous role in 'Kausauti Zindagi Ke', is now promoted to the big screen with the 'Hacked' movie. And our little boy Roshan Shah who is known for his cute actions is upgraded to the antagonist role in this movie.

The makers of this movie have dropped the trailer a few minutes ago… Have a look!





The trailer is just superb and intriguing with all the suspense elements. We just bow down to little hero Roshan Shah who made all of us to stare at the screens with his brilliant performance. This trailer is all about Roshan hacking all the personal details of Hina Khan for rejecting his love. Not only the social media accounts, but this 19-year-old boy is also seen watching every minute to minute details of Hina and threatening her.

Even a few glimpses of other girls are also seen whom Roshan threatened for being rude with him. He forced them to commit suicide by leaking the personal pics of them. This itself shows the dirty character of Roshan and his mental disability to use girls for his inner satisfaction.

How Hina protects herself from this teenager forms the crux of the story. The trailer is just a masterpiece and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher.

Hacked is being directed by Vikram Bhatt and is produced by Amit Thakkar & Krishna Bhatt under Loveranger Productions banner. This thriller is all set to hit the screens on 7th February, 2020.