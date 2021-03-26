How Smriti Irani Met Her Husband

Central Cabinet minister Smriti Irani, who is known for her fiery speeches was also a small screen actress once upon a time. Smriti Irani who was born on 23rd March 1976, recently turned 45. Her life's journey has been quite adventurous right from her younger days.

She tried to seek her fortune in various fields including sports, Modelling, and politics. She was also active in sports when she was a 16 year old girl. She went to Bombay to seek her fortune. After some time, she was selected for Miss India contest. She was one among the top five in the contest.

From this point, she started her modelling career. But her family didn't know that she was participating in the Miss India contest in the year 1998. She was wonderstruck after she was shortlisted. Then she came to Bombay to take part in the finals. These details were revealed by none other than Smriti herself during an interview. "My father was not interested in my participation in such beauty contests."

She borrowed two lakhs rupees as loan from her father and came to Bombay and was making preparations for the finals. This included Manish Malhotra's dress rehearsals, food, taxi rents, and other expenses which went on increasing day by day. "But I could not win inspite of reaching the final rounds," recalls Smrithi.

After this, Smriti started the job of cleaning Restaurant floors. During this time she met a rich parsi girl by name Mona Irani. These two became friends. Later, Mona accommodated Smriti in her home. Meanwhile, Smriti and Mona's husband Jubin became close and gradually they fell in love. Smriti decided to live separately after she started working in TV shows.



Later, Mona and Jubin got divorced on mutual consent and Jubin married Smriti Irani in March 2001. Smriti gave birth to her son Johar in the same year 2001. A daughter was born after two years in 2003. Her name is Joish.

"I married Jubin because I needed him. We used to meet and talk every day. Then we thought why shouldn't we get married and become ideal husband and wife. Our families from both the sides happily agreed for this marriage and blessed us," thus had stated Smriti Irani in an interview.

Irani further said that she shares a cordial relationship with Mona and her daughter Shanel. "I have nothing to do with the differences Mona and Jubin had. I am concerned with only Jubin, and my children," signs off Smriti Irani.