Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ Breaks Records on Netflix, Claims Top 3 Spot

‘Fighter,’ starring heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has taken Netflix by storm. This patriotic story follows a team of fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and has become a record-breaker on the streaming platform.

‘Fighter’ landed on Netflix on March 21st and quickly made its mark. Within just four days, it became the third most-watched movie in the world that week! This impressive feat is even more remarkable considering it's a non-English film. Almost 6 million viewers worldwide tuned in to ‘Fighter’ on Netflix, racking up over 16 million hours of watch time. This makes ‘Fighter’ the most-watched non-English movie on Netflix during that week.

Hrithik Roshan takes on the role of Samsher Pathania, a fearless fighter pilot known as ‘Patty.’ He's a skilled pilot who pushes his limits and the rules, which sometimes lands him in hot water. Two years after a critical incident, Patty finds himself back in the heart of the action on a crucial mission. This time, he leads a team alongside Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.

‘Fighter’ is a thrilling adventure that follows Patty and his team as they face a formidable enemy. But did Patty break the rules again? What led to the events two years ago that changed everything? The movie takes viewers on a journey as Patty confronts these challenges and proves himself to be a true fighter, both in the skies and on the ground.