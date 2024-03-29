Live
Just In
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Fighter’ Breaks Records on Netflix, Claims Top 3 Spot
Bollywood's ‘Fighter’ starring Hrithik Roshan is a hit! It ranked #3 globally on Netflix in its first week, becoming the platform's most-watched non-English film ever.
‘Fighter,’ starring heartthrobs Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has taken Netflix by storm. This patriotic story follows a team of fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force and has become a record-breaker on the streaming platform.
‘Fighter’ landed on Netflix on March 21st and quickly made its mark. Within just four days, it became the third most-watched movie in the world that week! This impressive feat is even more remarkable considering it's a non-English film. Almost 6 million viewers worldwide tuned in to ‘Fighter’ on Netflix, racking up over 16 million hours of watch time. This makes ‘Fighter’ the most-watched non-English movie on Netflix during that week.
Hrithik Roshan takes on the role of Samsher Pathania, a fearless fighter pilot known as ‘Patty.’ He's a skilled pilot who pushes his limits and the rules, which sometimes lands him in hot water. Two years after a critical incident, Patty finds himself back in the heart of the action on a crucial mission. This time, he leads a team alongside Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.
‘Fighter’ is a thrilling adventure that follows Patty and his team as they face a formidable enemy. But did Patty break the rules again? What led to the events two years ago that changed everything? The movie takes viewers on a journey as Patty confronts these challenges and proves himself to be a true fighter, both in the skies and on the ground.