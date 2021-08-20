IFFM 2021 Awards: Check Out The Complete Winners List

As the theatres were shut down due to Covid-19, it was a tough time for both actors and the audience too. But the OTT platforms which came to the rescue made the movie buffs get entertained! So, many of the producers too released their movies on the OTTs and treated their audience with engaging content and interesting plots!



Off late, the prestigious IFFM 2021 awards were announced! The IFFM event was held virtually and the event had the attendance of a few A-listers of various film industries. Samantha, Vidya Balan, Suriya, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi bagged these prestigious awards and are all happy to receive them with much pride!

Here is the complete winners' list… Check out:

• Best Performance Female (Feature) – Vidya Balan (Sherni) & Honourable mention to Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen)

• Best Director – Anurag Basu (Ludo) & Honorary Mention Prithvi Konanur (Pinki Elli?)

• Best Series – Mirzapur Season 2

• Best Actress in a Series – Samantha Akkineni (The Family Man 2)

• Best Actor in a Series – Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man 2)

• Equality in Cinema (Short Film) – Sheer Qorma

• Equality in Cinema Award (Feature Film) – The Great Indian Kitchen

• Best Indie Film – Fire in the Mountains

• Diversity in Cinema Award – Pankaj Tripathi

• Disruptor Award – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan

• Best Documentary Film – Shut Up Sona

#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE MALE (SERIES) ✨ CONGRATULATIONS TO Manoj Bajpayee for THE FAMILY MAN S2 @BajpayeeManoj #TheFamilyMan2 pic.twitter.com/JWC3XvbeGQ — Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@IFFMelb) August 20, 2021

Manoj Bajpayee is all happy to receive this prestigious award and said, "Cinema or series – are both highly collaborative. It's highly embarrassing for me to take away the award to myself without mentioning everyone involved – Amazon, Raj, and DK. But it's the writers for the series that make a lot of difference. It's that team of writers, so thank you to them for giving me the space to become this character."

He also congratulated Samantha through his Twitter page and Sam also thanked him by dropping a reply!

Thankyou sir …big congratulations to you as well 🤗🤗🤗💐💐 https://t.co/aiyuyhrnpZ — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 20, 2021

#JustAnnounced ✨BEST PERFORMANCE MALE (FEATURE)✨ CONGRATULATIONS TO Suriya Sivakumar for Soorarai Pottru@Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/rKvT5ixssN — Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@IFFMelb) August 20, 2021

Even Suriya is also happy to receive this award and doled out, "I felt bored with what I was doing after having worked for 20 years. So thanks to my director Sudha Prasad – this film was her 10 years dream – she worked 4 years on writing for his film. The character of Maara will not be anything without her. I couldn't ask for more."