Imtiaz Ali commences shooting for his next with Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has commenced shooting for his next with Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari. The yet-to-be-titled drama went on the floors in Mumbai on February 25, 2025.

While not much has been revealed about the project, the reports suggest that Imtiaz Ali’s next is expected to delve into the complexities of an extramarital affair, exploring the emotional intricacies of the characters involved. The reports further stated that this story will be among just one of three projects in Imtiaz Ali's lineup. After this, he will work on a romantic comedy, tentatively titled "Idiots of Istanbul", featuring Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri.

Along with Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari, the untitled drama will reportedly see Arjun Rampal and Ahsaas Channa in key supporting roles. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the first collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Arjun Rampal.

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali previously worked with Avinash Tiwary in the 2018 romantic entertainer, "Laila Majnu". He directed Aditi Rao Hydari in the 2011 flick "Rockstar".

In addition to this, Imtiaz Ali joined forces with celebrated filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir for the forthcoming anthology "My Melbourne". A compilation of four stories exploring deeply relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability, the film is set to release in India on March 14.

Reflecting on the uniqueness of the anthology, Imtiaz Ali shared, "Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey."

The filmmaker added that it is rare to see a project that so “seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity."

The recently released trailer of "My Melbourne" introduces the four stories, named "Nandini", "Jules", "Emma", and "Setara".