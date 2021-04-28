Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Says 'Loneliness Is Strong' In His Absence

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is all set to make his debut to Bollywood. On this special occasion, Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar reminisced her late husband and said how Irrfan planned to work along with his son. She spoke to the media and said her sons Babil and Ayan are yet to overcome their father's sudden demise.

She started off saying, "The loneliness is very strong. We were not very social and did not have many friends. It was always a two-people unit (Me and he). When he was alive he used to work a lot so I am used to being alone. But whenever there is leisure or free time, it was everything to do with him. After he would return from the shoot we would see a film or talk. Life revolved around him and along with him. It is very difficult to figure out a life without him,"

She also added, "Two months before he passed away, we were planning a holiday. Doctors kept on telling me that this is going to happen anytime but I always had hope that he will recover. I still feel that he is around me."

Well, Babil Khan also spoke to the media and said his father said, 'I am going to die', just two days before his demise. "I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said...he just looked at me, smiled and said 'I am going to die' and I told him 'No you are not'. He then smiled again and went back to sleep."

Then Sutapa said, "I feel the most precious quality about him, was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. Main thing is, when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it."

Babil Khan already acted in a Netflix original show named 'Qala' which was released in April 2020.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 battling with a neuroendocrine tumour. His sudden demise sent shock waves to the whole Indian Film Industry as he was a gem of an actor and he always lives on the screens with his wonderful screen appearances.