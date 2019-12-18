Is Akshay Kumar planning to join politics? Here's what he has to say

Akshay Kumar is one of those few actors who openly criticize the social issues of the country and have also worked in similar films in the past few years. The actor wants to do his part of the job by continuing to work in such films and help in spreading awareness. However, during an event in Delhi when the actor was asked about his future plans, and whether he would be joining politics or not, he said "Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job."

Apart from his work, Akshay has also been surrounded by various controversies related to his acts. His loyalty to the nation has been questioned various times because of his Canadian citizenship. Now, however, the actor has finally given up his Canadian citizenship and applied for an Indian passport. He had explained the reason why he applied for Canadian citizenship in the first place. "It was a friend who suggested he to do it because at that time my films were not working here and I thought about leaving this industry and going to Canada to work there."

Sharing his ideology on nationalism, the actor said "I don't believe in thinking about what the country has given you, but what you can give to the country. For example, you pick a captain of a cricket team, and now it is the team's responsibility to listen to him. Follow the leader. Koi bhi party ka ho, let him lead the country, because chuna toh aap hi logon ne hai."