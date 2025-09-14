Ishaan Khatter highlights his journey from childhood to stardom with ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ post

Mumbai: Actor Ishaan Khatter, on Sunday, took to social media to share a heartwarming post highlighting his journey from childhood to stardom.

Using the popular ‘How It Started vs How It’s Going’ trend, the actor gave a glimpse of his transformation over the years. The video features his nostalgic childhood photos alongside his present-day pictures. For the caption, Ishaan simply wrote, “How it started vs how it’s going.” The heartwarming clip features the actor’s childhood memories with his family, from sitting as a toddler on his grandmother’s lap to glamorous photoshoots, and even his hoarding moments.

The video beautifully highlights his transformation journey over the years.

Meanwhile, the 'Dhadak' actor has been leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film “Homebound,” which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on September 26, 2025.

“Homebound” recently made a spectacular debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard section, earning a rare nine-minute standing ovation from the audience. It later screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where critics lauded it as ‘a deeply moving and unforgettable story.’ The movie also wrapped up the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 to a standing ovation. It took home two of the festival’s top awards, winning Best Film and Best Director.

Speaking about the same, Ghaywan shared, “To bring Homebound to Melbourne, and to win these two awards is extremely special. To be in a room full of such diverse people feels truly incredible. One feels so special to see the Australian government and ministers doing so much for this festival, I have never seen such kind of support anywhere else in the world.”