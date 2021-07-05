Ishika Taneja fulfills her long-standing dream

Actress Ishika Taneja, who was recently seen in the music video "Dil Mangdi", has started learning horse riding. The actress also feels a special connection with the animals and always wanted to learn horse riding.



"I have a huge connection with animals, and especially horses. I have early memories of feeding them and I would always want to learn to ride and someday maybe adopt some. I got an invitation to learn it and I just jumped onto the opportunity. I am developing a close bond with my horse. It really is an extension of us once we ride them. The horse goes where our focus goes and it's just you moving with a friend in a great rhythm. It's indescribable and one has to experience it to really understand how it feels. It's off my bucket list now that I am learning it," she says.

The actress also throws a word of caution as the pandemic continues to loom over the country.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc. It's still not over yet. We are learning of newer variants and vaccination is our best possible chance against the virus. Let's get vaccinated as soon as possible and take accountability for our near and dear ones. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," she says.