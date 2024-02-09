Live
It’s an era of influencers: Nora Fatehi
As the much-anticipated theatrical release of 'Crakk' approaches, actress Nora Fatehi, who plays the role of an influencer in the film, reflects on the burgeoning era of influencers in the digital landscape. In a recent statement, Nora highlighted the significant impact of influencers on social media and the lucrative career opportunities it presents.
Speaking about the role of influencers, Nora Fatehi acknowledged the effort it takes to become a successful influencer, emphasizing the financial rewards and flexibility associated with the profession. In the current age of social media and widespread access to 4G technology, content creation has undergone a revolution. Features like Reels have not only empowered influencers and digital content creators but have also contributed to the growth of India's creative economy.
"It's the era of influencers. Today, every kid wants to be an influencer; it's a real job, and people make a lot of money from it. But, it's not an easy job. You need to have a personality that will attract people to you. My character in the film is named Alia, and she has a unique personality that adds a different dimension to the narrative," expressed Nora Fatehi.